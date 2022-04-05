Advertisement

Vanceboro man facing charges in Beaufort County robbery

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man is facing robbery and theft charges in an adjacent county.

Beaufort County deputies say they charged Brandon Miller, Jr. with felony common law robbery and felony larceny of a firearm.

Last Monday, deputies say the 18-year-old Vanceboro man assaulted a man at his home in Chocowinity, taking a shotgun in the process.

Miller was charged after deputies took statements from the victim and witnesses.

The stolen shotgun was recovered when Miller was arrested, and he’s being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

