US obesity rates increased during COVID pandemic, doctors weigh in

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) -A new study published in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine shows obesity rates among adults in the U.S. got worse during the COVID pandemic.

The average body mass index in the U.S. increased by 0.6% between March 2020 and March 2021 the study says.

The increase happened even as exercise participation rates soared by 4.4%. One of the many people who took up exercising is WITN meteorologist Jim Howard.

“I was putting on weight in 2021 going into the new year,” Howard said. “My girlfriend said I need to start doing something. I said well I don’t jog, I don’t really do the gym that much, but decided to start walking every day.”

So Howard started walking a mile around his neighborhood in Grifton.

“I didn’t think I would lose that much weight just walking, but over the course of the past two months I’ve lost 9-pounds,” Howard said.

CarolinaEast’s Dr. Debra Milkowski believes a lot of people could benefit from doing the same.

“A lot of people now use the new buzzword, ‘sitting is the new smoking,” said Milkowski.

She says the increase could be linked to genetic predispositions, but there are still things you can do to help.

“Our health is really determined by factors that are under our control. That is simply taking the time to make sure you’re getting enough physical activity, trying to eat an appropriate diet, stop smoking and also managing stress.”

Dr. Milkowski also encouraged everyone to join the CarolinaEast ‘walk with a doc’ program. There will be walking events held each month and will include discussion on various health topics by local doctors. The first event will happen at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Creekside Park in New Bern.

National Walking Day is on May 6.

