Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin

By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Nash County Sherri Keith Stone says he stopped a vehicle for traveling too close behind another and ended up finding 25 bricks of heroin inside.

Sheriff Stone also says the driver, who was on U.S. 64, was also texting prior to being pulled over.

Sheriff Stone says he believed criminal activity to be present based on the behavior of the two and discrepancies in their travel arrangements, so he called for backup.

A K-9 led the sheriff and deputies to a camera bag that Sheriff Stone says contained 25 bricks of heroin or 1,250 individual dosage units.

They charged 37-year-old Jamal Jones of New Jersey and 25-year-old Niseer Mann each with 2 counts of trafficking in heroin and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance. They’re behind bars on $300,000 bond each.

Stone says the two were traveling from Raleigh to the Rocky Mount area to deliver the heroin and that both have criminal histories for drug sales and trafficking in New Jersey.

