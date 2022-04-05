Advertisement

Tar Heels up big at the half 40-25

Kansas forward David McCormack and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot vie for the ball during...
Kansas forward David McCormack and North Carolina forward Armando Bacot vie for the ball during the first half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WITN) -At the half of the NCAA Basketball championship game UNC has a 15 point lead over Kansas 40-25.

The Tar Heels entered the 2022 NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed under first-year head coach Hubert Davis and had few expectations by most.

But they’ve made a Cinderella-type run, beating No. 1 Baylor, No. 4 UCLA and No. 2 Duke, in addition to No. 9 Marquette and No. 15 St. Peter’s en route to the title game.

This is the third title-game appearance for UNC in the last six NCAA tournaments and if they win, the school’s first championship since 2017.

On the other hand, Kansas, led by head coach Bill Self, is looking for its first title since 2008.

The two schools have combined for nine NCAA titles and 22 title-game appearances.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Police ID man’s body found in Greenville last month; still investigating as suspicious death
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
A security guard was shot here early Monday morning.
Security guard at sweepstakes business shot during robbery
North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) celebrates after beating Duke in a college basketball game...
Krzyzewski K-O’d: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77
This foal will have to live a life as a domesticated animal.
Visitors cited after taking Shackleford Banks foal off island

Latest News

Some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina dipped below $3.70.
Gas prices fall below $3.70
Farm to School Week is underway.
Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week
25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week
Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week