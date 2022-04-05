State suspends poultry shows and public sales over avian flu concerns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state is suspending poultry shows and public sales as the avian flu continues to spread to more farms in North Carolina.

State Veterinarian Mike Martin said the suspension includes all exhibitions, farm tours, shows, sales, flea markets, auction markets, swaps, and meets pertaining to poultry and feathered fowl in North Carolina.

So far the highly contagious virus has been detected in seven commercial farms in Johnston and Wayne counties. State agriculture officials say more than 90,000 turkeys and more than 280,000 chickens have been euthanized in the past week.

The state says two commercial turkey operations and two commercial chicken farms in Wayne County are included in the list, while the other three farms are commercial turkey operations in neighboring Johnston County.

