State climatologist reacts to United Nations report on climate change

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new report shows more needs to be done to reduce greenhouse emissions to limit global warming, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The call for change comes as people here in the East, like Howard L. Jones, are continuing to recover from Hurricane Florence.

Jones said back in 2018 his Pamlico County home was in a puddle of water. “We had a bad leak and they told me it was too low.”

More than three years later, Jones has finally connected with organizations he says are going to lift his house and move it back.

“I feel good just like I knew that I would, so good! That the time is coming near!” he exclaimed.

As people continue to recover, the threat of flash floods, more intense hurricanes and longer burning wildfires strengthens.

“We keep having these disasters piling on top of each other and people can only handle so much,” said State Climatologist, Kathie Dello.

Monday, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a new report.

“It was a pretty stark reminder that we are behind in our climate change goals,” Dello reacted.

Governments agreed within the Paris Accord to keep global warming well below 2º Celsius. Yet as of now, we’re not on track to achieve that goal, even with resources.

“We can use carbon capture and storage; we can reduce our fossil fuel emissions and we can start incorporating renewables which are coming down in price,” said Dello.

She explained leaders of all countries need to hold each other accountable and realize the gravity of the situation.

“I’m out west right now in Western North Carolina and there are wildfires burning right here and now. So, climate change is here and now,” she said.

