Phillip’s Weather Trivia: When does hurricane season start?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane season will be here before you know it. When do you think it begins for the Atlantic Ocean? It has a different start time for other oceans.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 5 (WITN)

The Eastern Pacific Ocean starts May 15th. The Atlantic’s most active period is August through October, but that says little about when it starts. Make your choice and see below for the correct answer.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 5 (WITN)

June 1st is the official start of the hurricane season, however the last 6 years have each had a named storm in May. The National Hurricane Center is considering moving the start date up to May 15th to match the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The Atlantic hurricane season ends November 30th. - Phillip Williams

