Advertisement

Pasquotank County deputies searching for missing man

Robert Mills was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, walking in the 600 block of Forest Park...
Robert Mills was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, walking in the 600 block of Forest Park Road outside of Elizabeth City.(Pasquotank Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county hope you can help them locate a man who has been missing for several days.

Robert Mills was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, walking in the 600 block of Forest Park Road outside of Elizabeth City.

Pasquotank County deputies say the 37-year-old may be in need of medical attention and could be heading to the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

He has gray hair, 5′10 tall, and weighs 170 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mills, they should call deputies at 252-338-2191.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This foal will have to live a life as a domesticated animal.
Visitors cited after taking Shackleford Banks foal off island
The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Police ID man’s body found in Greenville last month; still investigating as suspicious death
A security guard was shot here early Monday morning.
Security guard at sweepstakes business shot during robbery
25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day this evening as gusty rain moves through

Latest News

ENC bars and restaurants gear up for Tar Heel fans
A man was killed here Monday night.
One man killed in Elizabeth City shooting
Bono Jr. was assigned to the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force from 2010 to 2019.
Greenville police mourn loss of retired K-9 officer
This is the proposed site for the 100 jobs.
Onslow County in early stages of project that could bring 100 new jobs