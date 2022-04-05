Pasquotank County deputies searching for missing man

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county hope you can help them locate a man who has been missing for several days.

Robert Mills was last seen around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, walking in the 600 block of Forest Park Road outside of Elizabeth City.

Pasquotank County deputies say the 37-year-old may be in need of medical attention and could be heading to the Virginia Beach oceanfront.

He has gray hair, 5′10 tall, and weighs 170 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mills, they should call deputies at 252-338-2191.

