Newport man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend in 2018

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was given a life sentence today for killing his girlfriend back in 2018.

A Carteret County jury deliberated less than two hours to convict Lewis “Trey” Branche III of killing Kristen Bennett.

The 26-year-old woman was the mother of Branche’s 5-year-old child and she was last seen alive on August 14, 2018.

Branche was arrested even though the woman’s body had not been found. Deputies and SBI agents found an area of fresh dirt covered with a pile of branches in the woods behind Branche’s house. Decomposing matter was discovered, but no body was found.

Then on July 16, 2019, authorities found the woman’s body buried on land owned by Branche’s family, according to the district attorney’s office.

The D.A. says a tip from Branche’s cellmate led them to the body. The inmate said Branche admitted killing Bennett, and first buried her body behind his home before moving it to the other location.

A judge sentenced Branche to life in prison without any chance of parole.

