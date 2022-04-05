Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: First Alert Weather Day this evening as gusty rain moves through

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Severe storms including tornadoes are being reported in Alabama today. You can find more from this storm system at our sister station in Montgomery, Alabama at WSFA.com.

For ENC, southerly winds will ramp up Tuesday ahead of a front tonight. Temps will climb well into the 70s with needed rain to follow for this evening. A swath of showers and storms will move through ENC from around sunset through midnight. Most areas should receive from 0.50″ to 1.00″ of rain before it wraps up late tonight. The severe risk is low, but an isolated wind gust to 60 mph cannot be ruled out, so keep aware with the WITN media platforms: TV, website, weather app.

We’ll stay in the warm sector of the frontal system (between the warm front and cold front) on Wednesday before a cold front arrives Thursday afternoon, bringing another round of scattered storms to the East from midday to sunset Thursday. Highs will reach into the low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. The cold front is expected to drop Friday’s temps back to near 70°. It will be dry and pleasantly cool for PirateFest in Greenville Friday evening and Saturday.

Stick with WITN for updates and make sure you have the WITN Weather App on your phone or other mobile device.

Tuesday

Warm and breezy with showers and storms in the evening. High of 77. Wind: S-12 G-25. Late afternoon rain chance: 20%

Tuesday Night

Widespread showers with a few gusty thunderstorms. Low of 62. Wind: S 10-20+. Rain chance: 90%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warm. High of 82. Wind: W 10-15.

Thursday

Warm and breezy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. A few strong storms are possible. High of 82. Wind: SW 10-15. Rain chance: 60%.

Friday

Sunny with comfortable temps. High of 69. Wind: N 7-12.

Saturday

Sunny with a high of 62. Wind: SW 10-15.

