Greenville police mourn loss of retired K-9 officer

Bono Jr. was assigned to the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force from 2010 to 2019.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of one Eastern Carolina police department are mourning the loss of one of their retired K-9 officers.

Greenville police say K-9 Bono Jr. passed away Monday after a bout with cancer.

Bono Jr. was assigned to the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force from 2010 to 2019 and had a career filled with major drug busts, and countless criminals put behind bars, according to police.

The K-9 was able to retire with his handler, Det. Tim McLaughlin, in 2019.

Bono Jr. spent the past three years with McLaughlin and his family.

He would have turned 13 years old next Thursday.

