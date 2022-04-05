Gas prices fall below $3.70

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Some drivers in the east are beginning to see a little relief at the gas pump.

Gas stations around Greenville are selling regular fuel for under $3.70 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com the national average gas price has fallen for the second week in a row and is currently $4.17 per gallon.

Triple-A is reporting a statewide average of $3.95 per gallon in North Carolina while many stations in Greenville are selling regular fuel for as low as $3.66 per gallon.

Lee Smart says, “We need to have them come down because with the grocery prices and everything else going up we need some help somewhere or another.”

GasBuddy says the average price of gas nationwide has fallen a little over five cents a gallon since last week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.