Former ECU golfer Harold Varner III set to make Masters debut this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU golfer Harold Varner III will tee off at 1:08 PM Thursday and 9:50 AM Friday. He is in a group with Sergio Garcia and Thomas Pieters.

Varner is ranked 40th in the world and 73rd in FedEx Cup standings. He’s made the cuts in six of the 11 PGA Tour events he has played in this season. One top 10 finish at The Players Championship a few weeks ago. He did win the Saudi Arabia Invitational and earned one of the last 5 spots into The Masters.

Varner career awards courtesy ECU:

VARNER III AT EAST CAROLINA (2009-12)

2010-12: Three-time NCAA Regional Participant

2010: Second-Team All-Conference USA

2011-12: First-Team All-Conference USA

2011-12: PING Award Winner

2012: Conference USA Player-of-the-Year

2012: NCAA Championship Participant

