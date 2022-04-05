Advertisement

ECU School of Dental Medicine earns national award

ECU School of Dental Medicine Dean Dr. Greg Chadwick, left, and Dr. Margaret Wilson, vice dean,...
ECU School of Dental Medicine Dean Dr. Greg Chadwick, left, and Dr. Margaret Wilson, vice dean, right, accept the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation Award for Excellence in Social Mission in Health Professions Education March 28 from Dr. Holly Humphrey, president of the Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation. (Contributed photo)(East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University School of Dental Medicine has received a national award for its advances in social mission.

The school was presented a Josiah Macy Jr. Foundation Award for Excellence in Social Mission in Health Professions Education on March 28 during the 2022 Beyond Flexner Conference in Phoenix. The award was one of four Macy Awards presented, and the only honor given in the Institutional Excellence category.

“We are humbled by this recognition; it is one of the most significant honors our school has received since opening our doors to students and residents just over a decade ago,” said Dr. Greg Chadwick, dean of the School of Dental Medicine, as he accepted the award alongside Dr. Margaret Wilson, vice dean. “This award is a beacon — a standard — by which we set our goals for the school’s next decade.”

The social mission encompasses initiatives that teach or improve quality of life in areas including community engagement, diversity, health disparities reduction, value-based care, and impact on the social determinants of health.

“We are inspired by ECU’s vision of creating leaders with a passion to care for the underserved and by their innovative community-based, service-learning model for educating oral health providers,” said Dr. Claire Pomeroy, chair of the award selection committee.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Police ID man’s body found in Greenville last month; still investigating as suspicious death
This foal will have to live a life as a domesticated animal.
Visitors cited after taking Shackleford Banks foal off island
A security guard was shot here early Monday morning.
Security guard at sweepstakes business shot during robbery
A man is behind bars accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a knife.
Police: Man arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend with knife
25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin

Latest News

Blake Hill
Craven County man charged in drug overdose
The City of Concord Water Resources Department has two scheduled road closures for the week of...
Bertie County road closed for maintenance
families using home gardens to fight inflation
Is having a backyard garden more cost effective than buying?
Cooper bets Kansas governor ahead of championship game
Cooper bets Kansas governor ahead of championship game