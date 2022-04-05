ECU men’s basketball coach adds trio to staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz adding Jake Morton and Riley Davis as assistant coaches this week. He also named Jesse Higdon director of basketball operations.

The Pirates lost two of their top three scorers to the transfer portal last week. We asked the new coaches about refilling the roster.

“Recruiting is a way you can get points. We are going to be out there on the road this weekend for 22 obviously. Whether that is transfers, true freshmen, junior college guys, international transfers it dosn’t matter,” says ECU assistant coach Riley Davis, “The first, and foremost, thing coach wants is we got to recruit guys who are tough.”

“We have to lean on people you know, you have to lean on people that you trust, and you have to lean on your eyes. We still have time we can get out there and see these kids. Lean on your eyes. It’s a tough challenge,” says ECU assistant coach Jake Morton, “You have to find a diamond in the rough no one has identified just yet.”

Tay Mosher reportedly entered the transfer portal Tuesday according to Verbal Commits.

North Carolina men’s basketball fell to Kansas 72-69 Monday night in the NCAA Championship game.

They returned home to campus on Tuesday.

“I hope that you can see out on the floor that we love playing basketball and we love playing basketball for this program, for this university,” says North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, “We look forward to, I know the year just ended, but we are looking forward to next year already.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.