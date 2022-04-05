Onslow County in early stages of project that could bring 100 new jobs

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County commissioners will hold a public hearing at their next meeting to consider an economic development project that could create at least 100 new jobs.

If approved, the county would enter into an agreement with Trask Land Company, Inc to allow the construction of a 50,000 square foot medical office building and three other buildings at Burton Park that could be home to retail or restaurant businesses. The buildings are estimated to cost in excess of $13-million to construct and the business entities within are anticipated to create new jobs.

The commissioners’ meeting on April 18 begins at 6 PM in the Onslow County Government Center, 234 NW Corridor Boulevard. There will be a public hearing that will allow the public to comment on the proposal before the Commissioners consider voting.

