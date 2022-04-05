Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County Schools kicked off Farm to School Week Monday in Havelock.

The week is designed to highlight locally grown produce and the farms that supply it.

The farm-to-table effort brings local foods to the lunch tables of students throughout the week.

Monday a cheer competition was held to kick off the week and get students in the agricultural spirit.

Lauren Weyand, Craven County Schools Nutrition Director said, “I know you’ve heard of the supply chain shortages this past school year for school districts guess what when we were experiencing that I picked up the phone and call the farmers that we work with last year said hey I need some of your products to come to my school to feed our students and they delivered so our students never missed a beat, they didn’t know we were experiencing shortages.”

The Farm to School organizers say they hope to spark innovation in students and “lead in community engagement,” by educating about the agricultural industry.

