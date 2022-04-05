Advertisement

Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week

Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County Schools kicked off Farm to School Week Monday in Havelock.

The week is designed to highlight locally grown produce and the farms that supply it.

The farm-to-table effort brings local foods to the lunch tables of students throughout the week.

Monday a cheer competition was held to kick off the week and get students in the agricultural spirit.

Lauren Weyand, Craven County Schools Nutrition Director said, “I know you’ve heard of the supply chain shortages this past school year for school districts guess what when we were experiencing that I picked up the phone and call the farmers that we work with last year said hey I need some of your products to come to my school to feed our students and they delivered so our students never missed a beat, they didn’t know we were experiencing shortages.”

The Farm to School organizers say they hope to spark innovation in students and “lead in community engagement,” by educating about the agricultural industry.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Police ID man’s body found in Greenville last month; still investigating as suspicious death
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
A security guard was shot here early Monday morning.
Security guard at sweepstakes business shot during robbery
North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) celebrates after beating Duke in a college basketball game...
Krzyzewski K-O’d: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77
This foal will have to live a life as a domesticated animal.
Visitors cited after taking Shackleford Banks foal off island

Latest News

Some gas stations in Eastern North Carolina dipped below $3.70.
Gas prices fall below $3.70
25 bricks of heroin found in car following traffic stop by sheriff
Traffic stop by Nash County Sheriff turns up 25 bricks of heroin
Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week
Craven County Schools celebrates Farm to School Week
Gas prices fall below $3.70
Gas prices fall below $3.70