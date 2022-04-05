Craven County man charged in drug overdose

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges in connection to a drug overdose in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to Wildlife Road on Sunday for a reported drug overdose.

An investigation led to Blake Hill, 22, being charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent sell/ deliver cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture/ sell/ deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/ deliver controlled substance and possession of schedule I controlled substance.

Hill is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1 million bond.

