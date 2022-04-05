Advertisement

Bodycam shows rescue of baby, family from sinking car in Maryland

Take a Look: Two daring rescues are caught on police bodycam video. (CNN, WJLA, ANNE ARUNDEL CO. PD, DORA REYES, KPNX, GLENDALE PD, ARIZONA VECCC)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (CNN) - A daring rescue was caught on police bodycam video in Maryland, as a family of four including a baby were pulled out of a sinking car.

The newly released bodycam video shows officers rushing to rescue the family members.

Anne Arundel County police say the dad lost control of the car, crashed through a wooded area and ended up in a pond.

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard the crash.

He and another officer rushed to the area and found the car taking on water.

The two worked together to rescue the entire family, including a 9-month-old baby and a 3-year-old.

Everyone is reportedly doing OK.

