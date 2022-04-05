Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl abducted from Washington state

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches...
Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Faith Collins, 3, who authorities say was abducted from outside her home in Bothell, Washington.

Faith’s mother returned home and took her first child into her apartment. While she was inside, she heard a “screeching sound” from tires and when she went outside, she realized that her car was gone. Faith was still inside the car.

Faith is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 38 pounds.

She was last seen weating a black dress and beige pants with black stars.

Authorities are also looking for a 2001 gold Honda Accord with front end damage and Washington license plate BWW8403.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man's body was found Thursday morning in this grassy area.
Police ID man’s body found in Greenville last month; still investigating as suspicious death
This foal will have to live a life as a domesticated animal.
Visitors cited after taking Shackleford Banks foal off island
A security guard was shot here early Monday morning.
Security guard at sweepstakes business shot during robbery
A man is behind bars accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a knife.
Police: Man arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend with knife
Here in Eastern Carolina, only Wayne County still has the medium designation, while all other...
CDC: Just six counties remain in medium risk for community spread of virus

Latest News

Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, said that the cities northwest of the capital, such as...
Ukraine’s leader to brief top UN body on alleged massacres
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a memorial service for former Senate Majority...
Biden-Obama: White House reunion to celebrate health law
One man killed in Elizabeth City shooting