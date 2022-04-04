Visitors cited after taking Shackleford Banks foal off island

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - Park rangers have cited visitors to Shackleford Banks who they say mistakenly took a newborn foal off the island.

The National Park Service says on March 26th, a group of visitors encountered the foal in the Wade Shore area. The newborn followed the group for about two hours and when they moved their boat to depart, the foal tried to follow them.

Thinking the foal would drown, the people lifted it onto their boat and left the island, removing it from its natural habitat, according to rangers.

Despite good intentions, rangers say once a foal has been removed from the seashore, it is unlikely that the park can reunite it with its mother. The newborn is being cared by the Foundation for Shackleford Horses and will now live a life as a domesticated animal, and not as a wild stallion.

“For a short period early in a foal’s life, it instinctively follows its dam without necessarily knowing which creature she is. When separated, the foal will follow other horses or even people,” said Dr. Sue Stuska, the park’s wildlife biologist.

The park service reminds visitors to help them keep the Shackleford Horses wild. Another misconception is that horses on their sides are injured or dead. The park service says foals often sleep on their sides for hours, especially when other horses are nearby.

Visitors are reminded to stay at least 50-feet from any wildlife in the park.

