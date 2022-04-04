Advertisement

Security guard at sweepstakes business shot during robbery

Shooting
Shooting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Apr. 4, 2022
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The security guard at a sweepstakes business in Rocky Mount was shot this morning during a robbery attempt.

Police said it happened around 5:20 a.m. at Tap’s on North Wesleyan Boulevard.

The victim was in the parking lot and he was taken to UNC Nash Health Care for his injuries.

Police said the security guard intervened in the robbery and the gunman fired shots toward him.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111

