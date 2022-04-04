Police: Man arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend with knife

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend with a knife.

On April 3 officers were called to Fairfield Apartments just after 3:00 am for a domestic incident. When they arrived, the found a woman with several cuts from a knife and other injuries from the assault.

The officers learned the victim’s ex-boyfriend was visiting with their child in the home. During the visit, the suspect became angry and assaulted the victim with a knife. She was able to escape and get to another apartment to call for help. The victim was treated for her injuries and is expected to be okay.

Officers were able to find the suspect Jamazia Tillery, 22 from Roanoke Rapids, and took him into custody. He has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, communicating threats, kidnapping, and damage to property.

The suspect was not given a bond and has a court date set for April 20.

