Police ID man’s body found in Greenville last month; still investigating as suspicious death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have identified the body of a man found 11 days ago in between two apartment buildings.

Greenville police said the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old William Rushing, of Greenville.

The man’s body was discovered back on March 24th at Honor Ridge on West Vancroft Circle. That’s an apartment complex primarily for veterans.

Police say they still do not have a cause of Rushing’s death and continue to investigate it as a suspicious death.

A spokeswoman said Rush had no real connection to that area and was transient with no permanent address listed.

