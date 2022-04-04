Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Time for sunlight to reach Earth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It has been a beautiful Monday with plenty of sunshine. Have you ever thought how long it takes sunlight to travel from the sun to us? Check out my trivia question below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Apr 4 (WITN)

The speed of light is roughtly 186,000 miles per second. So, make a selection and see the correct answer below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Apr 4 (WITN)

The sun we feel on our face left the sun 8 minutes ago. The sun is 93 million miles away. The nearest star outside our solar system is so far away, it’s light arrives here after traveling for 4.24 years! So, whenever you look up at the stars, you are looking back in time. Light from the moon and the other planets take a matter of minutes to reach us. However, starlight is from much farther away, so most of the starlight you see left those stars long before we were born. - Phillip Williams

