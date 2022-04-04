Advertisement

Parkland, Florida, school shooter’s jury selection to begin

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -- Jury selection in the deadliest U.S. mass shooting ever to go to trial is about to begin.

A judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys are scheduled on Monday to screen the first candidates for the 12-member panel that will decide if Nikolas Cruz is executed or gets life in prison.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty to the 2018 murders of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Court officials say 1,500 candidates or more could be screened over the next several weeks.

To be selected, candidates must say they can judge Cruz fairly and vote for the death penalty if the evidence requires it.

