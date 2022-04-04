Advertisement

Obama to return to White House for health care event

(AP Photo/John Locher)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Former President Barack Obama will be returning to the White House on Tuesday for his first public event there since he left office in 2017.

A White House official says Obama will be joining President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to ``deliver remarks celebrating the success of the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid in extending affordable health insurance to millions of Americans.’’

The event is part of Biden’s effort to turn his focus to pocketbook issues that directly affect American households.

The White House says Biden ``will take additional action to further strengthen the ACA and save families hundreds of dollars a month on their health care.’’

