New Bern Firemen’s Museum dedicates 9/11 monument

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A new monument to honor those that lost their lives during the attacks on September 11, 2001 was dedicated in New Bern Sunday.

The New Bern Firemen’s Museum built the statue to educate future generations who are curious about what happened on that tragic day.

“It was just time. We had a lot of people coming through the museum, younger people, who really didn’t know what happened, and we are in the history business,” said David Finn, museum chairman.

People all across the country have loved ones or know of someone who passed away that day.

“There’s a lot of people who have retired here in New Bern and lost someone that day in lower Manhattan,” said Finn. “We felt that it would be a great location to put a monument so we will never forget.”

The monument depicts two towers atop a brick layout in the shape of a pentagon, paying tribute to the attack in Arlington, Virginia.

Pastor Thomas Tully said that this monument shows a community coming together.

“[It will] be a pledge for the future that we would stand as a witness for solidarity and for resiliency,” said Tully.

Finn was thrilled to see the people of New Bern enjoy his project saying, “That was very special to me. I was a little overwhelmed when I came out and saw all those people. It was pretty neat.”

They look forward to providing the space for more ceremonies to come.

“I’m looking forward to children and grandchildren being shown this memorial to be able to think about what’s good and what’s right,” said Tully.

This project isn’t just for the museum, but also a way to give first responders a thank you.

“The whole idea was to bring everybody together, firefighters, EMTs, and police,” said Finn.

The monument took the New Bern Firemen’s Museum over nine months to build, but raising the money to fund the project only took two weeks.

