Advertisement

NCEL 04-03-22

NCEL 04-03-22
NCEL 04-03-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police: At least 2 shooters kill 6, wound 12 in Sacramento
North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) celebrates after beating Duke in a college basketball game...
Krzyzewski K-O’d: North Carolina takes out coach, Duke 81-77
Man arrested with firearm during UNC victory celebration
Koinonia giving 200 people free gas
Pitt County drivers catch a break at the gas pump
Special Olympics Spring Carnival canceled after teenager hit during shooting

Latest News

NCEL 04-03-22
The New Bern Firemen's Museum dedicated this memorial to those that died in the attacks on 9/11.
New Bern Firemen’s Museum dedicates 9/11 monument
ENC prospective home buyers and owners shop around in New Bern
Firemen’s museum honors 9/11 victims with new memorial in New Bern