Murphy asks commandant to drop manslaughter charges against MARSOC Marines

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina congressman is asking the Marine Corps commandant to drop manslaughter charges against two MARSOC Marines.

Gunnery Sgt. Daniel Draher and Gunnery Sgt. Joshua Negron, both stationed at Camp Lejeune, are facing the charges after a retired Green Beret was killed outside an Iraqi bar while he was working as a defense contractor on January 1, 2019.

Rep. Greg Murphy said the charges against Draher and Negron were politically motivated. Murphy said he led a successful attempt last year to get the secretary of defense to drop charges against Chief Petty Officer Eric Gilmet.

“After working on this case for the past year, I am confident that the evidence does not meet the charges that have been levied against these elite special forces operators,” said Murphy. “All three MARSOC Raiders participated in a tragic but ultimately lawful act of self-defense, yet they have become the victims of a political agenda.”

