Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Monday; Rain coming late Tuesday

Both Tuesday night and Thursday will bring rain chances this week
WITN First Alert Forecast for Monday, April 4th
By Phillip Williams
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Bright and beautiful weather will be us through Monday afternoon. While Monday’s weather will be quiet and comfortable, our attention will be focused back towards the Gulf Coast as they’ll be dealing with our next big weather event. A band of rain and storms will move into ENC late Tuesday bringing between a half and 2 inches of rain Tuesday evening.

We’ll stay in the warm sector of the frontal system (between the warm front and cold front) on Wednesday before a cold front arrives Thursday, bringing another round of storms to the East. Highs will reach the upper 70s Tuesday, low 80s on Wednesday and the upper 70s by Thursday. The cold front is expected to drop Friday’s temps back to near 70°.

Stick with WITN for updates and make sure you have the WITN Weather App on your phone or other mobile device.

Monday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 68. Wind: NE-5 shifting to the S-5.

Tuesday

Warm and breezy with showers and storms in the evening. High of 77. Wind: S-12 G-25. PM rain chance: 70% late

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. Low of 62. Wind: S 10-15. Rain chance: 80%.

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warm. High of 82. Winds: W 10-15.

Thursday

Warm and breezy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 77. Winds: SW 10-15. Rain chance: 70%.

Friday

Sunny with comfortable temps. High of 69. Winds: N 7-12.

