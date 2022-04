Jacksonville man charged in rash of hotel robberies

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they have solved a recent rash of hotel robberies.

Leon Jones, of Jacksonville, has been charged by Jacksonville police with three counts of armed robbery and 2 counts of attempted armed robbery.

The holdups happened at five hotels between October and March.

Microtel Suites, 2411 Commerce Road on November 23, 2021. Felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Sleep Inn & Suites, 129 Circuit Lane on December 26, 2021. Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Mainstay Suites, 2201 N. Marine Boulevard on December 29, 2021. Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Extended Stay America, 20 McDaniel Drive on January 19th. Felony attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Rodeway Inn & Suites 2149 North Marine Boulevard on March 7th. Robbery with a dangerous weapon

The 47-year-old Jones is being held on a $375,000 secured bond.

