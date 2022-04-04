‘It’s not good on any level’: ECU student born in Russia speaks out against war in Ukraine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU senior, Ethan Cahoon, who was born in Russia shared his thoughts on the invasion of Ukraine and how it’s impacting his family overseas.

“I’m definitely not pleased by the actions of Russia towards Ukraine, it’s not good on any level.”

Cahoon was adopted when he was 3-years-old. He was brought to Moss Hill where he grew up. He wants people to know that having ties to Russia, doesn’t mean you support the Ukraine invasion.

“Many people that are from Russia and many people over there in Russia don’t support the war. They don’t see any point of it really and the reasons that Vladimir Putin has provided for going into the war and not reasoning to justify for taking lives, destroying buildings and so many other things that are happening because of his decisions.”

As the war rages on, Cahoon says he stays in contact with his half-siblings through Instagram, who still live in Russia.

He wants everyone to remember this:

“It’s also important to think about the other people this is affecting. The innocent people in Ukraine and the innocent people in Russia who are feeling effects of sanctions and other effects from this war.

Cahoon also encourages everyone to find fundraisers that donate supplies to innocent civilians affected in both Ukraine and Russia.

