‘It’s not good on any level’: ECU student born in Russia speaks out against war in Ukraine
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU senior, Ethan Cahoon, who was born in Russia shared his thoughts on the invasion of Ukraine and how it’s impacting his family overseas.
Cahoon was adopted when he was 3-years-old. He was brought to Moss Hill where he grew up. He wants people to know that having ties to Russia, doesn’t mean you support the Ukraine invasion.
As the war rages on, Cahoon says he stays in contact with his half-siblings through Instagram, who still live in Russia.
He wants everyone to remember this:
Cahoon also encourages everyone to find fundraisers that donate supplies to innocent civilians affected in both Ukraine and Russia.
