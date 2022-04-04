Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms expected Thursday

A strong cold front dropping in from Canada will bring a threat of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to the East
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The sunshine we’ll have to start the work week will essentially be the calm before the storms. Two frontal systems are set to roll across the East over a three day period, starting Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday night. While each round of rain will see 1-1.5″ of rainfall, the second round will feature a higher chance of severe weather, which is why Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

Preliminary details regarding the severe storm threats on Thursday.
Preliminary details regarding the severe storm threats on Thursday.(WITN Weather)

The timing of Thursday’s front may shift a bit, but most model data points towards a midday-afternoon arrival. The main threats we’ll be faced with are strong winds, hail and possible tornadoes. Straight line wind gusts along the frontal boundary will likely range between 40 to 65 mph, and with grounds wet from Tuesday’s rain, power outages caused by downed trees and branches will be more likely. The threat of tornadoes will be focused during and slightly before the arrival of the front. Once the front clears your area, cooler air will rush in but conditions will calm down significantly.

