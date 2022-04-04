Advertisement

ENC road closures begins Monday

By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Several road closures are set to begin Monday morning across the East.

A portion of Bridge Street in Washington will be closed for one week starting Monday. Crews will close the section between 4th and 5th street to install a utility line to a new business. The bridge across the Pamlico will remain open. Drivers should use caution near the work zone.

Also, crews began work a bridge in Onslow County. The section of North Bridge Road, North of Jacksonville that crosses the New River, is closed until Friday. Crews will be making repairs to the bridge bearings. To get around the closure, you can take Gum Branch Road, Rhodestown road and U.S. 258.

And Kinston drivers who take U.S. 258 will need to take a detour on Monday. The highway will be closed as crews are replacing a crossline pipe near Joe Nunn Road. Work began morning and is expected to wrap up on Tuesday evening. Drivers can take Albrittons or Joe Nunn Road as detours.

