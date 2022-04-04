Advertisement

ECSU announces new interim athletic director

ECSU’s Interim Athletic Director
ECSU’s Interim Athletic Director(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 4, 2022
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) has named the university’s interim athletic director days after the former athletic director announced he left the university.

James M. DuBose, Jr. will assume leadership of ECSU’s athletic department on April 11. DuBose joins the Vikings from Winston-Salem State University where he has served in a variety of roles, most recently as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development and Administration.

“We are delighted to have Mr. DuBose join our Viking family,” said ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “ECSU is committed to excellence; he will provide the passion and strategic vision needed to support our student-athletes, build community partnerships, and continue to strengthen our athletic programs.”

DuBose graduated from North Carolina A&T State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Economics and earned his Master’s in Sport Management and a Graduate Certificate in Athletic Administration from Southern New Hampshire University.

“I am grateful to Chancellor Dixon for this opportunity to lead the best Athletics Department in the country,” said James M. DuBose, Jr. “I am committed to academic and athletic excellence, and together, we will ensure our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and the entire ECSU Viking family have an elite experience. This is truly a humbling honor, and I am excited to lead Viking Athletics into the next chapter.”

On Thursday, former Athletic Director George Bright announced that he left the school after almost 4 years in the role.

