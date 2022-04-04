Cooper bets Kansas governor ahead of championship game

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper hopes to be eating some steaks from Kansas compliments of that’s state’s governor.

Cooper and Gov. Laura Kelly had lunch today in New Orleans, ahead of tonight’s championship game between UNC and Kansas.

The two governors placed a friendly wager over the outcome of the game.

Cooper, who got both his undergraduate and law degree from Carolina, will send Kelly Wilbers BBQ from the famous Goldsboro restaurant if the Tar Heels aren’t victorious.

If Kansas loses, Kelly will send Cooper a shipment of steaks from the Jayhawk State.

The lunch was hosted by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards.

It was a friendly lunch, as all three governors are Democrats.

