CDC: Just six counties remain in medium risk for community spread of virus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Centers for Disease Control says just a half dozen counties in the state remain at medium risk for community spread of COVID-19.

Here in Eastern Carolina, only Wayne County still has the medium designation, while all other counties are low risk from the CDC.

Last week, several counties in the northeastern part of the state had the medium designation, but improved to low.

Over the weekend, the number of people in the hospital with the virus dropped to 379. The last time it was that low was back on June 26th of last year.

On Monday, the state said there were just 446 new cases of the virus and no new deaths since Thursday.

