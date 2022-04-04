Avian flu concerns in ENC

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock High School’s Future Farmers Association chapter worries they may miss the opportunity for its show chickens to compete in the state’s regional poultry showcase.

“A lot of large farms around the area have had avian flu in their facilities and those farms will be at the chicken show which is what’s worrying us,” said chapter president Samantha Moore.

State Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says there are now five turkey farms in North Carolina dealing with the viral outbreak in its birds.

Troxler says that despite nearly 92,000 birds being euthanized in North Carolina, this is no time for panic.

“Compared to the amount of poultry that we grow in North Carolina, is still insignificant right now. I have a whole division that does nothing but plan for things like this,” said Troxler.

The commissioner says the Department of Agriculture implemented more humane euthanasia practices after improper euthanasia and burial of remains post Hurricane Florence. The Department of Agriculture now does in-house compost through the use of high heat foaming euthanasia.

Troxler says wild waterfowl are the main source of infection, and says the state built 17 foam machines to humanely euthanize poultry.

The Commissioner says the state department of agriculture will continue surveillance testing, humane euthanasia, and proper disposal of remains.

“The quicker that we respond, the more likely we are to stop it. So you know we’re five farms right now which we’ve had our breaks in the past that were much larger. We remain optimistic the wild waterfowl are going back north out of North Carolina, so we’re optimistic that we’re going to get this under control quickly and there’s very little economic damage done,” said the commissioner.

Troxler says high heat temperatures from the use of foam euthanasia creates a compost that is clean of pathogens and can be redistributed as fertilizer on farmers’ fields.

