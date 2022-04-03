Special Olympics Spring Carnival canceled after teenager hit during shooting

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WITN) - Knightdale officials have canceled the second night of their Special Olympics Spring Carnival after several shots rang out during the event Saturday night, hitting a teenager.

WRAL reports the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Hinton Oaks Boulevard. Officials said a large fight broke out between carnival-goers near a concession stand.

While police were working to break up the fight, officials said several shots were fired in a nearby parking lot. Following the shots, officials said some carnival goers looked for cover and others rushed to their cars.

Police said a 16-year-old was grazed by a bullet and two cars were hit by gunfire. The teenager was taken to WakeMed for treatment of minor injuries.

Police said they are working to identify one person captured on cellphone firing a gun. Police did not release any additional details about the person.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Knightdale Police Department. The final day of the Special Olympics Carnival, which was slated for Sunday, has been canceled.

