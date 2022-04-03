Advertisement

North Carolina battles past Duke to reach the NCAA Championship game against Kansas

UNC 81, Duke 77
North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) celebrates after beating Duke in a college basketball game...
North Carolina's Brady Manek (45) celebrates after beating Duke in a college basketball game during the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) _ Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s remarkable career came to thrilling and sudden close Saturday night after Caleb Love made a key 3-pointer and three late free throws to lift archrival North Carolina to a thrill-a-minute 81-77 victory over the Blue Devils.

This was the 258th, most consequential and maybe, just maybe, the very best meeting between these teams, whose arenas are separated by a scant 11 miles down in Tobacco Road.

The Tar Heels (29-9), of all teams, pinned the 368th and final loss on the 75-year-old Coach K, exactly four weeks after they ruined the going-away party in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

That loss hurt. This one stopped the coach’s last-gasp, storybook run one win away from a title game and a chance at his sixth championship. When it was over, after playing through the nip-and-tuck stretch run without a timeout, Krzyzewski walked calmly to halfcourt and shook the hand of Carolina’s rookie coach, Hubert Davis.

On Monday, Carolina will play Kansas for the title. The Jayhawks beat Villanova 81-65 earlier in the undercard.

