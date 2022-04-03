Advertisement

Morehead City police take on firefighters in Boots to Badges event

Morehead City police vehicle
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City first responders are facing off in a game of softball Sunday for their 5th annual Boots and Badges event to raise money for a good cause.

Morehead City police officers and firefighters will go head-to-head at 3:00 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium.

All proceeds will be donated to a Morehead City resident who is battling cancer.

Officials say the are ready to get back on the diamond. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy, there will be concessions, entertainment and raffles.

Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children five and under.

The event is being held at the Big Rock Stadium located at 2714 Mayberry Loop Road.

