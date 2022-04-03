Man arrested with firearm during UNC victory celebration

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) -A man was arrested and charged after having a firearm with him during a post game celebration Saturday night.

The Chapel Hill police department arrested and charged Jahari Taylor of Chapel Hill.

Officials say the 19-year-old had a gun near the intersection of Franklin and Columbia streets during Saturday night’s UNC basketball victory celebration.

Taylor was charged with carrying a concealed gun without a permit and carrying a concealed gun after consuming alcohol.

According to police, he was released on a written promise to appear in court.

