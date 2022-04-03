ENC prospective home buyers and owners shop around in New Bern

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Homeowners and prospective buyers flocked to the New Bern Convention Center for this year’s Eastern North Carolina Home and Outdoor Expo on Sunday.

Inflation, a competitive housing market, and increased mortgage interest rates have caused headaches for buyers, but that didn’t stop ENC homeowners from shopping around.

Some of the vendors at the event are small business owners who may be struggling to compete with the higher costs of goods. The expo provided a boost in traffic to their shops.

“You can’t believe how many people are out here,” said New Bern resident Mark Pratt. “I think this is good for house owners, I think this is good for local business people, especially the small businesspeople. It is very good for them; this is what we need.”

According to Zillow estimates, the average price of a home in North Carolina at the beginning of 2022 was just over $295,000. Around this time in 2020, the average cost was $81,000 cheaper at $214,000.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.