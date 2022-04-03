Firemen’s museum honors 9/11 victims with new memorial in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The New Bern Firemen’s Museum is set to dedicate their new 9/11 memorial Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

The monument is adjacent to the museum in Memorial Park, located at 430 Broad Street.

Museum officials say their board of directors determined the museum would continue to honor firefighters and first responders including the monument.

The granite monument standing over 11 feet tall depicting the twin towers in New York and the statue of the kneeling firefighter.

Additionally, the monument memorializes the Pentagon and heroes of Shanksville, Pennsylvania, it will be dedicated to all who perished that day.

The dedication will include presentations from the honor guard, speakers, honorary guests, corporate supporters and individual donors.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.