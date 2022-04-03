Advertisement

ENC Utility Company to continue water cleaning operation Sunday

(Jackson Parrish)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities are continuing “Operation Spring Clean” starting April 3rd. The operation is the company’s annual preventive maintenance program to ensure that GUC customers continue to receive high quality water.

The clean runs until April 8th in all areas between Stantonsburg Road and Hwy. 43 to Greene Street and south of the Tar River.

During the 13-week cleaning program, all 722 miles of water distribution lines on GUC’s system will be cleaned. Cleaning involves opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow freely for a short time.

If customers have air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of “Operation Spring Clean,” GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and running the water for 5 to 10 minutes. Although there is no health risk, GUC advises customers to avoid washing clothes until the water is clear.

The system-wide cleaning program will end June 17th.

