Weekend events happening in ENC

College students are coming together on the campus of East Carolina University for the Darkness Campus Walk. Each year, students from across the country come together in support of saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. The event is free and 100% of funds raised will go toward research, programs, education, advocacy and a loss and healing support. The Campus Walk is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the Main Campus Student Center Lawn.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting " A Night to Paws” fundraiser. The organization is working to save the lives of hundreds of homeless animals by raising funds. The seventh annual fundraiser is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Hilton in Greenville. Event tickets are $75 per person and include a complimentary cocktail hour, a selection of passed hors d’oeuvres, and a plated three-course dinner. The event will also utilize the mobile bidding system, BidPal. This will allow supporters to easily bid on nearly 100 silent auction packages and purchase raffle tickets for various items through their cellphones. During the event, attendees will learn about the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, hear adoption testimonials, and enjoy entertainment provided by the popular band, Built for Comfort.