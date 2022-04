PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Some organizations are hosting a voter registration event at Pitt Community College Saturday.

The “Your Vote Matters” event will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Pitt Community College clock tower.

The event is hosted by the PCAC Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the HBCU Coalition of Pitt County.

