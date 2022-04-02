Advertisement

Toledo graduate transfer Isaiah Winstead is committed to ECU Football

Pirates excited to add veteran receiver
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Apr. 2, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has added a graduate transfer wide receiver, Isaiah Winstead, out of Toledo.

He made the announcement on social media this evening.

ECU football showed their excitement.

As did head coach Mike Houston who has been figuring out how his wide receivers stack up this spring camp.

It sounds like they are excited about it. Winstead was second on Toledo in receiving last season with 520 yards and a touchdown. We spoke with coach Houston this week during pro day about transfers and he said the most important thing is adding characters who fit the group. They need to be good players but that is more important.

