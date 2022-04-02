Shaquille O’Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, headlines Doggie Jams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Shaquille O’Neal was in Uptown Greenville Friday night as DJ Diesel, headlining Doggie Jams.

People packed into Five Points Plaza for the concert.

Shaq said, “The crowd is excellent. I see why they call it a party school.”

Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said “Doggie Jams is an amazing event for our restaurant and the Uptown District. We are excited to have Shaquille O’Neal headline this event.”

The outdoor concert returned for the first time since 2019.

