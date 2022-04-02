Advertisement

Shaquille O'Neal, also known as DJ Diesel, headlines Doggie Jams

Doggie Jams 2022 in Greenville, NC.
Doggie Jams 2022 in Greenville, NC.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Shaquille O’Neal was in Uptown Greenville Friday night as DJ Diesel, headlining Doggie Jams.

People packed into Five Points Plaza for the concert.

Shaq said, “The crowd is excellent. I see why they call it a party school.”

Sup Dogs owner Bret Oliverio said “Doggie Jams is an amazing event for our restaurant and the Uptown District. We are excited to have Shaquille O’Neal headline this event.”

The outdoor concert returned for the first time since 2019.

